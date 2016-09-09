How To Manage Technical Teams When You Don’t Share Their Credentials

I landed my first management position at an early-stage startup when I was just a year out of college. Whenever colleagues knocked on my door and I beckoned them in from behind my desk, it always felt like I was wearing one of my dad’s suits and just playing the part. That impostor feeling was never more acute, though, when a senior engineer would swing by to argue about something. It would go something like this:

Engineer: “Do you realize that these requirements mean we’d have to rewrite all the database scripts? Are you telling me that’s what you want two engineers doing for two months?” Me: “Um . . . yes?“

Technical folks often think they understand the business side because it’s inherently more accessible to outsiders.

Debating with the engineers was a real source of stress for me back then. I hadn’t yet learned how to deal with abrasive personalities (of which we had a couple), and I was learning everything on the fly. Usually when someone came calling, I really had missed some important detail or other. Other times, though, I would realize later that I should’ve held firm–but just didn’t know how to discuss points of strategy with more technical team members.

“Non-technical” managers often struggle to give instructions on more technical issues and wind up deferring to those subject-matter experts in the company. The two sides can easily come into conflict, thanks to a shortage of context shared between them. Some conflicts, of course, are inevitable–even desirable. But those that come from mutual distrust and misunderstanding aren’t. In my experience, nontechnical managers face an uphill battle for two reasons.

First, technical folks often think they understand the business side because it’s inherently more accessible to outsiders. A smart engineer can, for instance, read a few Harvard Business Review articles and then make arguments about strategy that at least sound plausible to themselves (if not to others). That usually doesn’t happen in the opposite direction. Even a smart marketer or salesperson can’t spend an hour on Stack Overflow and make credible inquiries into system design.

Second, engineers, data scientists, and other technical staff tend to make decisions with a level of certainty that the rest of us often can’t. A particular software architecture, for instance, can objectively run faster than the alternative; a new jet engine can objectively consume less fuel. A marketing strategy–even a really well-researched one–just doesn’t come with that kind of clean certainty.

If you’ve really done your homework and can lay out clear thinking every time, you’ll build trust with your team. As they say, game recognizes game.

And understandably, people accustomed to more data-backed or deterministic outcomes can be uncomfortable with their work being guided by people whose choices seem so much more subjective–or even even superficial–by comparison. When neither side fully understands each other, you have a recipe for occasional conflict. But there are a few things you can do to become more effective at bridging the gap as a non-technical manager.

Some business decisions will always be subjective, which means there’s no room for sloppy thinking. You need to be able to explain your decisions and describe expected outcomes. If you’ve really done your homework and can lay out clear thinking every time, you’ll build trust with your team. As they say, game recognizes game.