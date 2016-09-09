Now Celebs, Athletes, And Companies Can Interact With Their Followers On Facebook Live

The next time former New York Yankees superstar and The Players’ Tribune founder Derek Jeter gives a large address to talk about his Hall of Fame-worthy career or how he’s helping to give athletes a voice, every single one of his millions of Facebook followers could have the opportunity to tune in live and even ask questions.

There have long been ways for celebrities, athletes, or company executives to speak to, and interact with, large numbers of people in near real-time, but they’ve been limited to text-based tools such as Twitter Q&As, Reddit AMAs, and the like. It’s never been possible at massive scale with live video.

That’s changing today, with the launch by BlueJeans Networks‘ Primetime service for Facebook Live. Already a tool used by prominent companies like Facebook, The Players’ Tribune, the Sundance Film Festival, TED, as well as celebrities, athletes, and political figures such as Sheryl Sandberg, Drew Brees, David Ortiz, Chelsea Clinton, and others to broadcast things like internal town halls or all-hands meetings, Primetime now works on Facebook Live. That means the live streams can be seen, and interacted with, by anyone on Facebook.

The integration also means that for the first time, Facebook Live can be a many-to-many platform rather than a one-to-many system. It is, said BlueJeans Networks CEO Krish Ramakrishnan, the marriage of TV and social media.

[Screenshot: courtesy of Blue Jeans Network, Inc.]

Silicon Valley-based BlueJeans Networks is a leader in video conferencing technology, and a wide variety of big-name companies are already using Primetime for internal broadcasting purposes. But the company is now thinking much bigger by extending the service to Facebook Live.

While it’s of course impossible to allow millions of people to simultaneously ask questions during a live broadcast, Primetime has a built-in moderation system that allows those running live broadcasts to queue up questions. The system has a “green screen” tool that lets them ensure that someone wanting to participate has an quality microphone, sounds good, and that their question is appropriate for the forum.

BlueJeans Networks plans on making its Facebook Live integration free to all current Primetime customers, as well as those who sign up for Primetime in the next 30 days. The company said it is still figuring out how to price the service for those who sign up after two months.