From Unfinished To-Do Lists To Making Better Hires: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned why our unfinished to-do lists might not be such a bad thing, how bad apples slip through the interview process undetected, and which digital career slip-ups to avoid.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of September 5:

The very act of planning can be a productivity booster all by itself. This week we took a crash course in the psychology that makes writing (if not actually completing) to-do lists so powerful.

According to one moral psychologist, the standard methods recruiters and hiring managers use to screen candidates aren’t the best at judging character. Here’s a look at why and some tips on how to better test someone’s ethical mettle.

Big-time career blunders are usually the stuff of office lore: loud arguments with a boss, a happy hour that got out of hand. But there are just as perilous missteps you can make in the digital sphere, and many of them are harder to avoid. These are three of the most common.

Job interviews are typically pretty short, scripted experiences that don’t often give candidates the clearest window onto what it’s like to work at a company day-to-day. But you can use the wrap-up portion, when it’s your turn to ask the questions and probe under the surface. Here’s what to ask and the types of responses to listen for.

Like it or not, personal branding–at least to a certain extent–is useful for most professionals. For people who work for themselves, though, it’s absolutely crucial. That increases the risk that the typical branding methods can become onerous, disingenuous, or worse. This week writer and independent worker Suzan Bond explains how to prevent personal branding from becoming a form of “identity labor.”