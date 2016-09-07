iPhone 7: To Upgrade Or Not? It’s A Harder Question Than We Thought

Maybe you had to be there. Maybe not. But when I attended Apple’s event in San Francisco today, the new iPhone 7 line looked a lot better than the leaked specs had us believing it would—especially the iPhone 7 Plus.

So the question we ask with every new phone release—should I upgrade?—is more complicated this time. When the iPhone 6s appeared last year, I had no trouble advising people to get by without 3D Touch and Live Photos, and wait another year to buy.

But this year is different, and I’m not the only one who thinks so. “Internally they have put a lot of interesting things in there,” IDC analyst Tom Mainelli told me after Apple’s press event. “I think if somebody was on the fence, I would have no problem advising them to upgrade.”

The new phones offer an impressive lineup of upgrades, and a couple of entirely new component features. Some of them aren’t game changers, like the new water-resistance rating or the new haptic-touch home button. Those things alone aren’t likely to sway someone’s decision to upgrade. But other things, like the multiple improvements to the cameras on both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, might make a big difference. Smartphone photography is a big, big deal, and, judging by the specs and features, Apple could have the best smartphone camera out there, in a market with an awful lot of impressive smartphone cameras. Of course, we’ll test that when we can.

Both phones use a wider f1.8 aperture lens, which lets in a lot more light. Both have optical image stabilization to steady your hands. (Previously, that was a Plus feature only.) The combination of those two things alone will go a long way to remove the graininess from your shots, especially in low-light situations, an Apple rep explained to me. The new ambient light sensors also help improve low-light shots. Both phones now have four LED camera flashes instead of two. Apple’s image signal processor uses AI to recognize people and objects to adjust camera settings. It performs a hundred billion computations in 25 milliseconds for every shot, Apple said.

Only the iPhone 7 Plus has the dual 12-megapixel lenses (one wide angle and one telephoto) that will probably take zoom (usually a bad experience on smartphones) to another level. When you zoom to 2X, it’s all real optical zoom. As you zoom in farther than that, it’s software zoom, but the software zoom looks far better, having started with real optical zoom.

Actually, as great as the dual-lens features are, the fact that they’re only available on the iPhone Plus will put them out of reach for a great many would-be iPhone 7 buyers. “The camera enhancements were nice, but you only get the telephoto and new portrait mode ‘bokeh’ benefits if you purchase the more expensive iPhone 7 Plus,” said TECHnalysis president Bob O’Donnell. “I’m not sure people will be willing to make the upgrade just for that, especially if they lose a headphone jack in the process.”