World Changing Ideas Awards FAQ

May I enter more than one project?

Yes. You must complete a separate entry form for each project you enter.

May I enter my project in more than one category?

Yes. You may select more than one category from the Categories field.

What are the entry fees?

The entry fees are $175 for all categories except the Students category, which is $50. There is a $75 late fee for all applications submitted after 12/7.

If I’m a student, may I enter in both the student and professional categories?