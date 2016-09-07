What I Learned (And Didn’t Learn) At Apple’s Big Event

Last week, while I got ready to attend Apple’s product launch extravaganza in San Francisco , I started asking myself big-picture questions which I hoped the event would answer . Now that the event is over, would you indulge me as I go over the questions I asked and ponder whether Tim Cook, Phil Schiller, and the other Apple execs who presented onstage addressed them?

Onstage, when Phil Schiller addressed Apple’s decision to ditch the headphone jack, he boiled it down to one word: “Courage.” Apple has a long history of being willing to eradicate old technologies in the interest of pushing its devices into the future, or just making them thinner and lighter. Almost always, its willingness to do so riles people up. And almost always, the company’s thinking makes sense in the fullness of time.

I don’t get the sense that everybody who was skeptical about the death of the headphone jack before the event was immediately swayed by Schiller’s pitch:

Still, as someone who was guardedly concerned about the move when I first heard about it, I find it easier to understand when I think about its impact on the iPhone 8, 9, 10, and beyond. Just as Apple removing the floppy drive from the original 1998 Mac helped propel the entire industry forward into an era when files would be shared over the internet–or at least via far higher-capacity storage media than a floppy disk–the deletion of the headphone jack is less about this year’s iPhone than it is about an era to come in which cables of all sorts start to look like antiques. Or so I hope.

The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus (and 6 and 6 Plus before them) feel almost like the same camera in two screen sizes. With all the scuttlebutt about the iPhone 7 Plus’s two-lens camera, I wondered if the big iPhone would feel like the flagship of the new line, or if it might differ from its smaller cousin in other respects.

After having attended the event, I think the difference between the two models is a tad less pronounced than I thought it might be. Yes, the 10X zoom and depth-of-field effects made possible by the dual-lens camera are cool, and might be a tipping point that leads some people to opt for the 7 Plus. But the smaller iPhone 7 also got a major overhaul to its camera. The distinction between the two models seems to be contingent on what Apple can cram into their cases, not a particular desire to aim the two iPhones at different audiences.

Well, the sample photos Apple showed looked spectacular, of course–they always do. The company didn’t declare that the iPhone 7 Plus’s camera had reached SLR quality, but it did quote a professional photographer saying he expected the iPhone to become a standard piece of equipment for serious shutterbugs’ toolkits.