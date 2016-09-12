This Video Game Wants You To Experience Life On Chicago’s South Side

The violence in Chicago has been splashed across headlines, been the focus of documentaries, and been presented in popular music. South Side hip-hop hero Chance the Rapper, who grew up on 79th Street in Chatham (nicknamed “Murderer’s Row”), told heavy-hearted stories throughout his second album/mixtape Acid Rap: people being murdered for phones, funerals for little girls, and firefights with police (who shot first). On the second track, “Paranoia,” he spits: “They’ll be shooting whether it’s dark or not, I mean, the days is pretty dark a lot / Down here, it’s easier to find a gun than it is to find a fucking parking spot.”

The latest media to depict the city’s violence is a new video game developed by (the appropriately named) Culture Shock Games, which puts you in the middle of this reality. We Are Chicago is a first-person adventure, in which gamers play as Aaron, a black teen living in a single-parent household on the South Side. The game–which will be released for PC, Mac, and Linux in 2017—challenges gamers to survive in an environment rife with poverty, crime, and deadly temptations. In the latest trailer, gunshots ring out as Aaron, his mother, sister, and friend James sit around the dinner table enjoying a pasta dinner.

“I’m so tired of all these shootings,” Aaron’s sister says. “It’s like we’re prisoners in our own houses.”

“We hear shots all the time,” says his mother, turning to look at her son. “But we don’t hear police sirens half as much.”

While reports of homicides and shootings continue to pile up in record numbers, arrests are down in Chicago—in fact, as FiveThirtyEight reported recently, they’re “dropping to a level unseen since at least 2001, the earliest year of available data.”

“To be truthful, what the South Side needs more than anything is a leader–someone that can come out here and be a mentor, create after-school programs at the community centers,” long-time Chicago resident Sean Young told Polygon. “I feel that if they have community centers, or different types of organizations to occupy kids and teenagers, then people will know there is hope.”

Young, who grew up in the middle of gang-related violence in Chicago’s 2,000-unit Altgeld Gardens housing project, has helped inspire and shape the game’s main character, Aaron, since 2014, when he met Culture Shock founder Michael Block.