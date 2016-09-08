Star Trek’s 50th: How Would We Ever Describe Our Tech Dreams Without It?

Fifty years ago today, Star Trek premiered with the episode “The Man Trap” on NBC. It was an episode aired out of order–the show’s intended pilot wouldn’t run for another two weeks–but it worked out okay anyway: Star Trek, despite some bumps along the way, became one of the world’s most influential science fiction franchises, spawning a half-dozen spinoff series, more than a dozen feature films, hundreds and hundreds of novels, countless board/video/card/computer/pinball/etc. games, and a legion of unofficial interpretations of the world of Star Trek created by fans .

But the creativity that Star Trek has unlocked in its fans hasn’t been limited strictly to artistic pursuits. The world of science and technology has been shaped by Star Trek, too. For much of the past 50 years, ideas like a handheld computer containing all of the knowledge our species has acquired, or a universal real-time translator, or a device that could offer a medical examination from the palm of someone’s hand were the provence of Star Trek. But over the years, those concepts have begun the trek from Trek to the real world. That’s not a coincidence. The people who envision the technology that shapes our lives now were shaped by Star Trek, in ways both overt and more personal.

The Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE is completely unabashed in its aims: The competition from wireless company Qualcomm’s foundation offers $10 million in prize money to the team that successfully creates a device that matches the basic functionality of Trek‘s handheld medical scanning Tricorder.

“Imagine a portable, wireless device in the palm of your hand that monitors and diagnoses your health conditions,” Qualcomm asks on the competition’s website next to a picture of Spock giving the Vulcan hand salute. “That’s the technology envision by this competition, and it will allow unprecedented access to personal health metrics.” The competition opened in 2012, and narrowed to its finalists last year; it hopes to begin consumer testing the devices in the near future, and will announce its winners early next year.

To qualify, the winning Tricorder needs to be able to monitor vital signs–blood pressure, ECG, body temperature, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation–and screen for more than a dozen conditions, from whooping cough and melanoma to HIV to mono and shingles. Essentially, they’re trying to invent a “check engine light” for your body. Dr. Erik Viirre, medical director for the competition, writes in a blog post about the link between Star Trek and the technology the foundation seeks to bring to consumers. “Each of us is adrift somewhere in the universe, on a planet that was built to challenge and support us in many ways,” he opines. “Fortunately, we have the dreams of visionaries like Gene Roddenberry and the skills of innovators competing for the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE to count on. One day, sooner than we think, we’ll all benefit from reaching far beyond our wildest expectations.”

The existence of Google itself is basically science fiction, even if a search engine wasn’t one of the things Star Trek predicted. That doesn’t mean that the way the technology is moving isn’t directly inspired by the series, though–including core products like search.

Amit Singhal, Google’s senior vice president of search until February (when he retired), looked to Star Trek when it came time to improve the way Google worked. He explained the drive to naturalistic, voice-based search to Canadian Business magazine back in 2012 in decidedly Trek-based terms.