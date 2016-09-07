The iPhone 7 Looks Great, But You Probably Shouldn’t Buy It

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 7, starting at $649, on presale September 9 for a September 16 release. Most of the rumors were correct. The 3.5mm audio jack is gone, but other than that, there’s little difference to the eye. Its industrial design is mostly unchanged aside from some new finishes (oooh, piano black–what they now call “jet black”–is back!).

A new Home button is now solid state, which means it doesn’t click down mechanically. Instead, it has a “taptic engine” that adds a vibrating thumb sensation to the UI–and that button is actually programmable by third-party app developers, to make it feel special to different apps.

The biggest functional improvement may be in the 12MP rear camera, which will perform much better than previous cameras in lowlight. And the iPhone 7 Plus actually has two 12MP rear cameras, with lenses of varying zoom. Software automatically juggles the times you want to shoot up close or zoom in farther away.

The iPhone now has a better integrated antenna and stereo speakers. And of course, it’s faster. They’re always faster. Oh, and it’s water-resistant. Neat!

We shouldn’t have expected more today. After all, the iPhone is a mostly solved design problem–save for that pesky, crack-prone screen. Year-to-year, there’s only so much that Apple should alter about a product that works.

But if even more rumors are to be believed, the iPhone is about to change. Significantly. In 2017.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the 2017 version of the iPhone–whether Apple calls that the 7s, the 8, or whatever–will ditch the Home button for the first time. It’s a move that helps cement an Apple design trend: They’re removing holes and superfluous mechanics from the phone where they can. Jony Ive’s new video, debuting today, was mostly about the iPhone 7’s “very, very few precisely engineered parts” and incredible seamlessness! And with no Home button, the front of the phone can be one seamless sheet of glass.