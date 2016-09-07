Cam Newton Faces 1,000 Enemies In This Dark New Under Armour Ad

WHAT: Cam Newton crashes through the creepy woods to show off his fancy footwork (and unique lumberjack skills) for Under Armour.

WHO: Under Armour, Droga5

WHY WE CARE: In “Prince with 1,000 Enemies,” we see Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton run through the woods like he’s looking for Castle Byers, as his mother Jackie narrates by reading a passage from Richard Adams’s classic children’s book, Watership Down. The book tells the story of a brave rabbit who must use all the skills he possesses to lead his herd, and here those bunnies are a metaphor for Newton’s behemoth NFL teammates. And the 1,000 enemies are all the naysayers pointing fingers at Newton after the Panthers lost the Super Bowl to the Denver Broncos.

For Under Armour, the spot continues its look at the dark, solitary moments of pursuing athletic excellence, a strategy that worked wonders for marketing Michael Phelps ahead of the Rio Olympics.

For more insight, Under Armour brand executives and Droga5 agency creatives will break down the spot’s strategy and creative process in next week’s episode of Co.Create‘s new video series Behind The Ad.