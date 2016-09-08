This House That’s Been Hit By Six Cars In Nine Years Is A Metaphor

When a car plowed into a home in Raleigh, North Carolina, in August, it ran over a small white cross–which was there in remembrance of the last driver who crashed into the house. Since the homeowners moved in in 2004, the house has been hit by cars a total of six times.

The house, which sits at a corner after a sharp curve in a road, is a victim of bad street design. Now a new petition is asking the city to buy the house from the homeowners–who haven’t been able to sell it–and move.

The first crash happened in 2007, in the middle of the night, when teenagers racing down the road flew out of control. “The damage was really severe,” says Carlo Bernarte, who lives in the house with his wife and young children. “It went all the way to the second floor. It was like somebody threw a bomb in our house.”

The family wrote to the city council asking for help, and then learned from neighbors that crashes had happened before they bought the house as well. The city said there was nothing it could do; the Bernartes paid to fix the house. But a little over a year later, a drunk driver hit the wall in front of the house, sending bricks and glass flying into the living room.

After the second accident, the family tried to sell. But the realtor backed out after realizing that they’d have to disclose the danger. It’s something that the previous homeowner should have done as well, but because of the statute of limitations, the family can’t sue.

The city put up some new signs, and there were four accident-free years. Then, on a Saturday afternoon, with family and friends gathered in the living room, a drunk driver hit the wall in front of the house. A stop sign ricocheted toward the window, barely missing Bernarte’s daughter. They complained again; again the city failed to fix the problem. Another drunk driver crashed a year later. In 2015, a speeding driver drove into the dining room and died. Less than a year later, there was another crash.

“I’m back to where I was 9 or 10 months ago,” Bernarte says. “We’re angry, upset, scared.” Each time a crash happens, he has to take time off work. His homeowner’s insurance has been cancelled. His youngest daughter, age six, spends most of her time at a relative’s house; the whole family has started staying somewhere else on weekends, and living in fear the rest of the time.