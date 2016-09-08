Is Amazon’s 30-Hour Workweek Program Good For Workers?

Amazon announced last week that it’s testing out a 30-hour workweek for “a few dozen” employees on some of its technical teams. Those employees, the Washington Post reports , will keep all the same benefits as full-time staff but earn 75% of the pay (Amazon already employs part-time workers with full benefits). Every member on those teams, including managers, will work 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with the remaining time on the clock made up of flex hours, and they’ll have the option to become full-time if they wish.

According to the Post (which is owned by Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos), Amazon sees the move as a response to rising demand for more flexible hours. Arrangements like this one come with a mix of pros and cons–not just for the organization–but for workers, too.

Like the smattering of tech companies expanding their benefits lately, Amazon is in a tight race for top-shelf talent. So it didn’t help when a New York Times report in August 2015 slammed Amazon’s culture as a sort of office-bound Hunger Games.

The company sharply rejected that characterization, and three months later it unveiled a more generous parental leave policy, putting it in league with Netflix, Adobe, and others that have recently done the same. Its 30-hour workweek program could help keep Amazon appealing to the most in-demand job candidates.

The Post reports that “team members will be hired from inside and outside the company,” but it’s unclear whether that means a net increase to Amazon’s headcount in order to make up any shortfall in overall productivity.

While the initiative may be part of Amazon’s continuing reputation rehab as an employer, it’s also a recognition that recruiting is still a local game, says Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel. “Seattle has become a new epicenter for the talent wars (like Silicon Valley before it), with Facebook and other companies opening up big offices that compete there for talent against Microsoft, Amazon, and other Seattle incumbents,” he tells Fast Company. “This, in turn, puts more pressure on these incumbents to come up with creative ways to retain and motivate top talent.”

The rise of remote work tools and platforms theoretically lets companies hire people based anywhere, but according to Kasriel, geography still matters. “There might be millions of relevant professionals in the world, but restricting to local commute radiuses and to people available for 40-plus–hour-a-week, in-person roles narrows the available pool down drastically,” he says. Amazon’s new initiative may help counterbalance that.