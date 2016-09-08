Behind The Ad: How Gatorade’s Commercials Tease The Brand’s Future

Earlier this year, we talked to Gatorade senior vice president and general manager Brett O’Brien about his brand strategy , its transition from primarily a beverage brand to what they’re calling a “sports fuel company,” and more. Since 2014, the brand has had an internal innovation unit to look beyond bottle shapes and new flavors and toward a higher mission.

We’ve had a close look at some of the company’s upcoming products, a direct result of this newfound commitment to innovation. From the new smart cap bottle to using data to track an athlete’s entire day of training and nutrition, it’s clear the brand is focused on going far, far beyond your corner store hangover cure.

But since then, how has this strategy been reflected through the brand’s advertising? In the first episode of our new video series Behind the Ad, we sat down with Gatorade’s head of consumer engagement Kenny Mitchell and TBWA/Chiat/Day creative director Mark Peters to get behind two of the brand’s most recent ads, the innovation and product development-focused “Your Game Is Our Lab,” and the hype feel of “Moving the Game Forward.”