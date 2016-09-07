How Chicago Is Turning Its Street Lights Into Smart Infrastructure

Nearly five years ago, Charlie Catlett, the Director of Urban Center for Computation and Data at Argonne National Laboratory, heard that the city of Chicago would be replacing its street lights. He began to envision a sensor that would capture a vast amount of location-based data for research purposes–and began asking fellow scientists at the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory what kind of urban data might be useful for their research. “I thought, what a tremendous opportunity that would be for the science community to better understand things like climate and air quality,” Catlett says.

The project began to move forward under the name “Array of Things.” The city of Chicago got involved, since Catlett’s vision for the project dovetails with its ongoing initiative to provide data to the public in an accessible way. Students at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago submitted designs for what such sensors might look like.When the National Science Foundation agreed to fund the development and manufacturing of the nodes last September, the Array of Things kicked into full gear.

This week, the city of Chicago began installing the first of a network of sensors that will measure the city’s vitals. The Array of Things aims to provide data for local government, community groups, and entrepreneurs to use in order to make the city a better place. Over the next several years, the network of 500 sensors will be installed on city electric poles and traffic lights. The sensors measure climate through metrics like temperature, barometric pressure, light, and the percentages of carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide in the air. They also quantify ozone levels, vibration, ambient sound intensity, and pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

What’s more, they will enable the public to access this location-tagged information, providing a real-time snapshot of urban life.

Designing A Friendlier (And Winter-Proof) Sensor

Creating a device that would expose the sensors to the environment for accurate readings while protecting them from Chicago’s brutal weather–from wind to ice to frigid temperatures–proved to be a difficult task. The stringent design requirements didn’t end with winter weather: the device also had to keep its two computers cool in the hot summers, be easily installable or replaceable within 15 minutes, and be completely safe for the city electricians who would be handling them or any wayward citizen trying to take one down. They needed to be mass manufacturable, as there will be 500 in total. And they needed to look friendly so that the public didn’t feel threatened by them.

“We don’t want something that’s ominous and military looking, nor do we want something that’s hidden,” Catlett says. “We want something that’s attractive looking, and where you look at it and say, I’m not sure if that’s a weather station or a piece of art.” Initially, the design featured a shield over the wires to make the node look more streamlined, but when the Array of Things team took that idea to the city’s electricians, it was quickly vetoed because it would get in the way of installation. Yet the final design is compact and approachable, a white box emblazoned with the project’s logo that’s attached to telephone pole or traffic light, with a beehive-shaped sensor suspended next to it.

Still, the researchers won’t know how it holds up to the elements until the pilot stage begins this week. Each node streams the data it collects to the Argonne National Laboratory outside of Chicago, where it will be uploaded by mid-October to the city’s data visualization portal and Open Grid, where anyone will be able to access it. Catlett says that they are also planning to build a theme-based dashboard, which will organize the raw data into topic-based visualizations, making it easier to see noise pollution levels, air quality, and traffic patterns in various neighborhoods.