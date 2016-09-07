These Three Workplace Trends Could Impact Your Paycheck Next Year

Starting a new job can come with a lot of unknowns, like how long it will take to adjust to a new team, or whether this year you’ll finally understand your benefits package.

Regardless of your title or position, however, you can probably expect that a few things will stay the same: You’ll be encouraged to stay hush-hush about your salary, will probably be up for a raise at your yearly review, and, odds are good, you will not be eligible for overtime. Until now, that is. “The way we work is changing, and businesses have to take a fresh approach to motivate and retain employees,” says Kris Duggan, CEO and cofounder of BetterWorks, a creator of company goal-setting and management software. These days, many companies are evolving toward pay transparency, more frequent evaluations, and other changes in how employees are compensated. Here are three prominent trends that are switching things up in offices across the country–and could affect how much you take home. 1. A Push Toward Pay Transparency Public conversations about salaries historically have been discouraged, even though it’s a worker’s right to discuss the terms and conditions of their employment under the National Labor Relations Act of 1935. While your boss can’t outright forbid you from chatting about how much you make, chances are you probably don’t share that info around the water cooler. But new laws are helping to usher in an age of transparency. Beginning in 2017, the government will know which companies are not compensating their employees equally and can investigate accordingly. In May, the governor of Maryland signed a law that will bridge the gap between salaries for men and women and make it illegal for businesses to restrict employees from discussing their salaries. Also on team transparency, the Obama Administration’s proposed equal-pay rules would require companies and federal contractors with 100 employees or more to report salary and hours-worked data broken down by race, gender, and ethnicity. (This is in addition to workforce profile data already collected from employers.) That way, beginning with the 2017 reporting year, the government will know which companies are not compensating their employees equally and can investigate accordingly.

Many people believe that a push for transparency is a big step toward equal pay for women and people of color, two groups that tend to be paid less than white men for the same work. According to the Labor Department’s weekly earnings report for the second quarter of 2016, women’s median earnings amounted to 81¢ for every dollar paid to a man. The gap widens for women of color, with black women being paid 69¢ and Hispanic women paid 62¢ for every dollar paid to a white man. Taking the gender wage gap out of the equation, black men were paid 75¢ and Hispanic men paid 69¢ for every dollar paid to a white man. Armed with information about what colleagues take home, employees will have the information and support they need to push for equal pay. “If there’s true transparency, it would help to give people a little more level playing field or ammunition to negotiate a better salary,” says Jody Friend, president and CEO of JLM HR Consulting. Some employers may even take matters into their own hands, as Salesforce did in 2015. After analyzing the salaries of more than 17,000 of its employees, the San Francisco-based tech company realized about 6% of its employees (both men and women) weren’t being paid fairly and spent $3 million to close that gap. Potential downsides. There is a valid concern among employers and employees alike that knowing how much your cube mate makes could be depressing, enraging, or both–even if the company feels that everyone is being compensated fairly. “I think that could lead to lower morale in the workplace,” says Friend. 2. The End Of The Annual Raise The annual evaluation process is one employees dread, except for the fact that a raise or cost-of-living adjustment often comes out of it. About 90% of companies handle performance and salary evaluations this way, with a fixed date when nearly everyone in the company receives a raise, according to Mercer’s 2015/2016 U.S. Compensation Planning Survey. One company moving away from that process is General Electric. The Connecticut-based company recently announced it’s exploring the option of doing away with yearly raises in favor of rewarding deserving employees on a more frequent evaluation basis. “When companies give out an annual raise, it’s like spreading a layer of peanut butter super thinly across the whole company, not factoring in who is achieving the most,” Duggan says. “It’s more effective to reward and compensate high performers and invest in opportunities for learning and development across the board.” Recurring conversations with managers about pay and performance can help employees learn what they’re doing right, where they could improve, and how they can grow in their position.

Or they could figure out how to work around the rules. Some companies may choose to raise employee salaries to over the $47,476 threshold so they’re no longer eligible to receive overtime. Nearly 40% of HR professionals surveyed by RiseSmart, a career transition services company, said they plan to take this route. Rebecca Davies, a labor and employment attorney at Detroit law firm Butzel Long, predicts workers making between $40,000 and $47,476, or generally those in low-level management, will be bumped up to meet the threshold. Other companies might reduce hours or base pay so workers end up making the same amount after overtime is accounted for, Davies says. Potential downsides. Many businesses may choose to simply spread their salary budget in a different way. That could mean people who were on track to receive a raise may not get one because that money is now being paid to another employee for overtime. And of course some prices–such as restaurant bills–may go up so the businesses can pay their employees overtime. Not sure if these three workplace changes will affect you and your take-home pay? Set up a meeting with your HR representative to discuss how they could apply to your individual situation in detail. And add these trends to the growing list of reasons–along with work-from-home capabilities and pet-friendly offices–that the workplace is decidedly different than it was 10 years ago. This article originally appeared on LearnVest and is reprinted with permission.