Forget Blueprints—For The Young Architects Of Tomorrow, It’s All About “Minecraft”

Six-year-old Olive Sáenz has been “obsessed” with Minecraft for about a year, says her mother, Andrea Sáenz. “She spends hours building stuff, blowing stuff up, and building stuff again. She’s been pretty amazing at self-teaching.”

But until this past summer, the video game was a solo experience for Olive, who is just now learning to read. Because she wasn’t able to communicate with other players she instead spent hours watching Stampy Cat’s popular YouTube videos, which serve as a Minecraft “how to” for beginners, and putting her own spin on challenges like constructing a roller coaster.

Then, she went to Minecraft camp. At “Skyscrapers of Tomorrow,” a weeklong summer program developed by the Chicago Architecture Foundation, Olive worked on a team—dubbed the Unicorns—that used Minecraft to design a skyscraper that would function as a towering vertical neighborhood.

“It’s super fun because you can make whatever you want,” Olive says. “We even added a pink street.”

The last day of camp, when all the teams presented their skyscrapers to parents and teachers, was by far Olive’s favorite. “There was cookies! Everyone ate a cookie, I ate a brownie.”

“What I think she got out of the camp was the ability to observe how the world is built and organized, and then bring that back into Minecraft,” her mother says.

This fall Minecraft, the blockbuster game acquired by Microsoft for $2.5 billion in 2014, is moving into classrooms with an education-specific edition geared toward elementary school students. Microsoft, which is selling licenses between $1 and $5 per student, hopes to see teachers embrace the game as an entry point to lessons on computational thinking as well as traditional subjects like history, math, and science. To help teachers get started, the company has developed lesson plans around topics like the Temple of Artemis as a way to inspire creative applications for what is in many respects a remarkably free-form digital learning environment.