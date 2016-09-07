What Pantone Color Is Donald Trump?

No, Donald Trump didn’t descent from Loompaland, but one look at his unmistakably orange complexion, and you’d be forgiven for thinking so.

Puzzled citizens have questioned the origins of the Republican presidential candidate’s orange skin tone: Is it a Jersey Shore spray tan? The work of a cancer-causing tanning bed? The after-effects of chemical peels? A beta-carotene addiction? (Perhaps if he squeezed a few carrots between taco bowls.) Some have speculated what he would look like without the rumored fake tan.

We may never know the cause of Trump’s sui generis skin tone–just as we may never know his firm policy stances–but we can deduce the nearest color, and what it means, thanks to the expert eye of the color company Pantone and its standards manuals. It’s difficult to boil him down to just one color, but if you blended together all his hues, you would probably get Pantone 16-1449: the aptly named Gold Flame.

The Process

To arrive at that, we invited Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, to run a color analysis of a few photographs of Mr. Trump that our photo editor supplied.

Unfortunately, working off images is an imperfect process since lighting and post-production can impact the color; in a perfect world the best option would be holding color chips directly against Trump’s wrinkly mug under controlled lighting conditions. Additionally, everyone’s hair and skin is composed of many colors–it’s never a single hue.

So analyzing our photographs, Pantone found that Trump’s skin has a number of hues on a gradient ranging from brown-toned orange to golden yellow: Burnt Orange, Desert Sun, Golden Orange, Autumn Blaze, Orange Rust, and Burnt Ochre. “What struck me with [some pictures] is if you look to places on his hair and on his face, they’re the same color,” Pressman says.

If Pressman weren’t matching Pantone swatches to portraits, she would pick Gold Flame as Trump’s signature color. “If you ground up all the colors [I matched to his portraits] and blended it all together, it might come to a color like that,” she says. The color suggests “sturdiness, strength, and endurance,” she says, in addition to “vibrancy and gregariousness.”