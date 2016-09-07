How To Be Less Creative At Work–And Why You Sometimes Should

All other things being equal, it’s easier to manage employees who are predictable and rule-bound.

Still, no human quality is universally beneficial, and even a trait as appealing as creativity can have its downsides, particularly in certain work contexts. Here are a few reasons why being less creative at work might sometimes be a smart move.

All other things being equal, it’s easier to manage employees who are predictable and rule-bound. Even when they say they value innovators, the reality is that many managers are often unwilling to put up with their employees’ most eccentric ideas.

What’s more, creativity always involves risk and uncertainty, and most managers are wary of this, making them more likely to hire and promote those who do what’s expected as opposed to those can produce the unexpected. Likewise, managers themselves are generally more likely to be rewarded if they deliver on expectations, so it’s tough to blame them for shying away from creativity.

There are many circumstances where creativity pays off for organizations. But there are other times when companies benefit more from preserving the order of things than from continuing to pursue change. When companies are young and small, creativity helps them innovate and grow–and for that, there are no alternatives to risk-taking. But when they reach a certain size and maturity, most companies drift from experimentation toward stability and process.

This makes sense. While completely suppressing innovation is usually self-destructive, the reality is

that limited creativity is often just fine at this stage of the cycle. Companies may not actually need as much innovation as they think or say they do; more often, the real issue is an inability to put creative ideas into action, not a shortage of them in the first place.

Creativity is a complex attribute, but most experts define it as the ability to produce novel and useful ideas. Many of us don’t appreciate how difficult this is and tend to see ourselves as more creative than we actually are.