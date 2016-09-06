Durex Trolls Emoji Rules With A New Eggplant Flavored Condom

WHAT: Durex announced a new eggplant flavored condom for the brand’s ongoing #CondomEmoji campaign, using the phallic veg to raise awareness of the Unicode Consortium’s decision not to approve an official condom emoji.

WHO: Durex

WHY WE CARE: Last year the brand launched a campaign for a condom emoji, to give young people a way to talk about safe sex that didn’t involve actual words. However, the condom wasn’t added to the the Unicode Consortium’s official emoji alphabet, so the brand may have found the perfect troll to protest the decision. While the new flavor is still just a concept, the brand’s campaign for a safe-sex emoji continues. Until then, feel free to just use an eggplant + balloon.