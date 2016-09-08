Tracking Tuna On The Blockchain To Prevent Slavery And Overfishing

If you buy a can of tuna in a grocery store–or sashimi at a restaurant–it’s likely that it was unsustainably fished, and there’s even a good chance that it was caught by slaves in Southeast Asia. Even a certification on the label isn’t definite proof that a product is okay, since certifications can sometimes be duplicated and faked.

In a recent pilot project, a U.K.-based startup called Provenance traveled to Indonesia and tested tracking tuna on the blockchain, the same ultra-secure technology used to track Bitcoins.

In the pilot, traditional fisherman sent simple text messages to register a catch, and that created a new “asset” on the blockchain. Every time a batch of fish was sold–to traders, and processors, brands, and supermarkets–the blockchain ID was sold with it. That digital identity also tracks the audit information that proves that fish were caught legally and sustainably.

“When you sell the physical fish, you transfer the digital fish,” says Jessi Baker, founder of Provenance. “What that allows is to prevent the double-spending of those claims. Because otherwise, you could sell two fish that both make the claims of sustainability and social responsibility. In our system, that becomes impossible, because you can’t double-spend a digital version of the fish.”

With larger fish, like the yellowfin tuna, which can weigh as much as 400 pounds, the startup tested using physical tags and even tracking DNA. But they say it’s less important to track specific fish–especially for tiny skipjack tuna, which would be impractical and expensive to tag–than to track the certifications that go with the fish.

“It doesn’t technically matter if the fish get swapped,” says Baker. “The key thing is that their claims don’t get duplicated. A large problem at the moment with certification is that you start on a farm with 30 tons of organic tomatoes, and all of the sudden those 30 tons of organic tomatoes, along the chain, turn into 300 tons of tomatoes inside pasta sauces. Along the chain of custody, the claims get multiplied and duplicated and faked, which then means you’re drastically reducing the effectiveness of those claims to support a sustainable ecosystem.”

While various non-profits and government agencies are working on tracking fish through the supply chain, the different tracking systems can’t easily share data. For security reasons, they often can’t be accessed by anyone else. Because the blockchain can provide a secure public ledger, it’s a way to ensure real transparency.