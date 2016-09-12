Enormous Art Projects Are Transforming The Future Of Cities

In June 2015, the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge awarded four cities up to $1 million over two years to create new ways to highlight and solve civic problems. The winners are Los Angeles, Gary, Indiana, Spartanburg, South Carolina, and a tri-borough team of Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, New York

As Co.Exist has reported, the Los Angeles effort launched earlier this summer. It includes 15 projects around water appreciation and conservation to coincide with an inaugural Public Arts Biennial.

The other three projects will go live this fall and are already looking like interesting blueprints for city change. In Gary, a downtown building is being transformed into a food and art center offering culinary classes and community events to revitalize the urban core.

In Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, the windows of more than 300 vacant homes will be lit up to signal different neighborhood opportunities ahead of a regional summit around revitalization.

In Spartanburg, five temporary LED-lit installations inspired by National Night Out are being built to improve safety and a sense of community in troubled or disconnected areas.

Each project is supposed to end up both inspirational and interactive. As you can see in the videos, so is the process that it takes to create them.