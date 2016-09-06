Bud Light Unveils New NFL Cans With Real Fans (And Bo Jackson)

Last year, Bud Light unveiled perhaps the most common sense marketing move since running beer ads during NFL games–NFL team-themed beer cans for local markets. As the motto goes, “ Beer with your team on it .” It really is as simple as that.

To launch this year’s version, the brand and agency Wieden+Kennedy New York enlisted a director with quite a pedigree to convey the kind of ridiculous but totally understandable excitement fans have for a beer can with their favorite team logo on it. Mark Romanek was the eye behind Beyonce’s “Sandcastles” for her Lemonade album, Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” Johnny Cash’s “Hurt,” and Jay-Z’s “99 Problems,” and helmed Bud Light’s “This is Your Can’s Year,” a beer-soaked tour of real NFL fans and former stars like Bo Jackson, Justin Tuck, and Tim Couch. Bo Jackson!

Bud Light senior brand director Mark Goldman says the goal was to capture the passion of NFL fans and Romanek was perfect for the job. “We have been a fan of Mark’s work for years, and grew up on his music videos, but then you meet him and can tell how brilliant he really is and why he’s so revered in the industry,” says Goldman. “Mark completely understood our vision and we couldn’t be happier with the way the spot came out. He hit another home run.”

The goal for the ad was to have fun with the fans and vets like Jackson, while making sure the can was still star of the show. “While you see fans, athletes, and celebrities throughout, the cans are always front and center,” says Goldman. “We worked closely with our NFL team partners to create new can designs featuring custom team colors and logos, as well as Bud Light’s new, bold look. The resulting cans look epic and we wanted to feature them in all their glory. The cans are what allow the fans to take their passion to an entirely new level on game day, so we didn’t want them to get lost in the spot.”