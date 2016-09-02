Pharrell Williams Has Deep Thoughts As New G-Star Raw Campaign Creative Director

WHO: G-Star

WHY WE CARE: This is the first look at G-Star’s Fall/Winter 2016 campaign, the first under Pharrell as the company’s Head of Imagination, and a handful of months after joining the company as a co-owner back in February. The clothing design is one thing, but the copywriting does nothing to dispel the fashion-brand-cliche of faux profound gibberish. With a tone and look typically reserved for ads on solving environmental issues and disease, we hear Williams wax philosophical:

“What’s underneath

That human texture

Something that can’t be replicated

Something that’s supernatural

We’re just trying to do things that lead by example

As an artist these are the things you dream of

The real definition of raw is what’s under it

It doesn’t get any more pure than that.”

Wait, we’re talking about jeans, right?