This Infographic Reveals How Long It Actually Took To Write 30 Classic Books

There is a scene in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo that haunts me. No, it’s not that scene. Or that other one. That book was rife with disgusting scenes that have nothing to do with what I’m talking about. Toward the end of the book, protagonist/journalist Mikael Blomkvist works day and night for a couple weeks feverishly writing. When he’s finished, probably stinking of stale sweat and coffee grounds, he has produced two books. As a writer and narcissist, I could only see this as a powerful indictment of my own productivity. But at least it’s a fictional indictment. Nobody works that quickly on a book of any true substance, right? Right? A new infographic answers this question in a way that’s both validation and a horrible confirmation.