How To Rescue Your Attention Span From Information Overload

We like to know what’s going on. Eighty-seven percent of respondents to a December 2014 Pew Internet and American Life survey said that the internet and mobile phones help them learn new things, and 72% like having access to so much information.

Draw boundaries with email correspondents about when and what you’ll be reading. For example, you may advise them that you’ll be checking email at specific times of the day and to expect responses then. If people are sending you extraneous information or communicating too frequently, you can gently explain or remind them that you’re trying to cut down on email volume. You don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but many people can relate to the need to cut down on email, he adds. Limit Unnecessary Interruptions When we don’t put boundaries on interruptions, especially the ones that take us away from more important tasks, we may eventually have trouble controlling our impulses and allow other addictive behaviors to flourish, Levitin says. The internet has led to a Faustian bargain where we have limitless information, but we can’t always be sure of what’s true. One big offender is push notifications–beeps, vibrations, and other advisories that let us know when a new email, text, or other communication has arrived–that further add to our compulsion to take in too much information, Robinson says. “You get to the place where you can’t regulate your impulses, not just with their habit of checking messages, but for any habit they have, whether it’s Sara Lee or Jim Beam,” he adds. Stop Trying To Multitask Most multitasking is bad for you. It’s not possible to perform two functions that require cognitive thought at the same time and do them both well, Levitin says. Distractions and multitasking reduce productivity, increase mistakes, and contribute to information overload. So, stop. Take Breaks It may feel like a 15-minute break will put you 30 minutes behind, but taking a real break–stopping to eat lunch, going for a walk, or otherwise getting away from your desk to recharge–can increase your productivity, Levitin says. The good news is that you can retrain yourself to be more selective about information intake and regain your focus. Resist the temptation to read everything that crosses your screen immediately, set some boundaries, and take back control to improve everything from your memory to your mood.