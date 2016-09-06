3 Casual-Networking Mistakes You’re Still Making

I’m sure you’ve lost count of the number of times you’ve heard that you should reach out to your network when you’re looking for a job. The people you know might be able to introduce you to a hiring manager, or they might have some knowledge about your field that would help you become a better candidate, or they might be hiring themselves.

However, there are a few ways your requests could actually be annoying people. Here are some common mistakes people make before they even sit down for that seemingly innocent cup of coffee.

It’s always a good idea to take a peek at someone’s LinkedIn profile, social media, or blog (if one exists) to make sure that you know what he or she’s been up to lately. It’s an even better idea to include a detail or two in your networking request. But if you’re not careful, you could end up making that person laugh–and not in a good way.

The person who wanted to pick my brain made some wild guesses about when I finished graduate school.

In a recent request that I received, the person who wanted to pick my brain made some wild guesses about when I finished graduate school. I probably would’ve missed this in a lot of cases–but in this instance, the person asking for a meeting was someone with whom I graduated.

While this isn’t a complete deal breaker, make sure you double (and triple) check every networking request email you send before you mistakenly point out something that’s not true or wildly outdated.

Many people I know tend to be pretty open to getting together for networking purposes—even when they don’t know the other person very well. In some cases, my friends will say to themselves, “Well, I usually step out at that time for coffee anyway, so why not?”

You shouldn’t be afraid of asking to meet up, but be careful not to ask for too much. Think about how you might feel if someone you haven’t heard from in a long time said, “I’d love to pick your brain about how to become a full-time writer. Please review my resume, cover letter, three writing samples, and my college transcripts before our meeting.”