The 5 Questions to Ask Before Starting a Business

The Do More Series was created as a platform for innovators to share their experience and wisdom. Not shy to talk about the tough lessons they’ve learned, the inaugural panelists at Samsung’s 837 building in Manhattan detailed the entrepreneurial aptitude that’s necessary to create and maintain success. Based on their advice, here are five questions to ask yourself when launching a business.

1. Are you in it for the long haul?

“I always thought that with every milestone things were going to get easier. You get your first team, you get your first office, you raise your first round of funding—it’s going to get easier, it’s going to get easier, it’s going to get easier. The reality is that it only gets harder. You just get better at dealing with it.” —Neil Parikh, co-founder, Casper

If you’re looking forward to a lighter load after the rough-and-tumble days of any launch, it’s not going to happen—especially if your business shows promise. Take pride in your successes, and welcome the additional work that inevitably comes with them.

2. Have you found the right partners?

“Surround yourself with good people. It sounds cliché, but it’s the truth. Find people who complement your deficiencies.” —David Fano, Chief Development Officer, WeWork

If you’re a big-picture, big ideas person, bring in partners whose strengths lie in day-to-day operations. If you’re young with fresh ideas, bring in someone who balances your energy with experience. Diverse, complementary skill sets are key drivers of any successful business.