Finally, We Get To See Christopher Guest’s “Mascots” In Action

WHO: Christopher Guest directs and stars, with Parker Posey, Jane Lynch, Ed Begley Jr., Fred Willard, Chris O’Dowd, and a plethora of other members of Guest’s repertoire (as well as some new additions like Zach Woods and Sarah Baker, who look to fit right in).

WHY WE CARE: It’s been 10 years since Christopher Guest–who helped invent the mockumentary form as co-writer and co-star of This Is Spinal Tap, and who then perfected it by directing Waiting For Guffman, Best In Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration–made a feature film. (He did put together the eight-episode HBO series The Family Tree in 2013.) Those films are classics, and the fact that 10 years since his last film, we get to add at least one more picture to the Guest canon is exciting on its own. That Mascots–which centers around a competition for sports mascots at a convention–looks like he hasn’t missed a beat is even better, and having so many members of the Guest repertoire on-board is the best. All that are missing is Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, but, as the trailer reveals, it looks like Guest tapped Zach Woods and Sarah Baker to fill similar slots, which is a hell of a substitute. That Guest appears to be reprising the role of Guffman‘s Corky St. Clair is just icing on the proverbial cake, and means that October 13, when the film premieres on Netflix, can’t come soon enough.