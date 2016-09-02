3 Subtle Ways To Make An Impact While You’re New To The Job

You’d probably be lying to yourself if you said you’ve never gone into a new job and resolved to outperform your team’s expectations. You have plenty of good ideas and want everyone to know that you’re a genius of sorts.

Those irritating little projects are the perfect combination of a personal opportunity for you, and a win for the entire team.

Most of the time, that mind-set’s great for your career–it pushes you to be your best day in and day out. But the problem is that some people think that motivating themselves this way gives them permission to push their teammates around.

While your company hired you because you bring something unique to the table, that doesn’t give you license to be condescending about it. So if you want to convince your coworkers that you perform above your pay grade, here are a few mind-sets you should adopt ASAP.

Whether you’re new or have been on your team for a while, it’s perfectly fine to come out and say that you’re eager to pitch in on initiatives that are outside your realm of responsibilities.

However, even if you have a few thoughts about how things could be done differently (or even better), it’s important to take a step back and ask the stakeholders involved to walk you through how they got things done in the past. I’m confident that you can help your (new) teammates do their jobs better, but if you don’t have context for the processes that have worked in the past, you’ll have no clue what elements need optimizing before you dive in.

Here’s where you should feel free to jump on an opportunity to go above and beyond. How many times have you come across a project that nobody on the team is interested in taking? And how many times have those projects gone undone for extended periods of time, only for the company to figure out that it’s crucial to everyone’s success?

As annoying as this might sound, those irritating little projects are the perfect combination of a personal opportunity for you, and a win for the entire team. Plus, volunteering to take these bothersome tasks on is an excellent way to build trust with your team–without rubbing anyone the wrong way.