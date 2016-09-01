This Is Who Twitter Thinks Should Host SNL Next Season

In the space between Parks and Recreation ending its much-adored seven-year run last spring and the release of co-star Aziz Ansari’s Emmy-nominated Netflix series, Master of None, the performer also released a book and a comedy special. Few could argue persuasively against Ansari having earned the cultural honor of hosting SNL, being relevant enough at the time, or being up to the task. He did not host in November. (Or before, or since.) Want to know who did host Saturday Night Live last November? Donald Trump. It was during this episode that I tweeted this exasperated head-shaking at Aziz’s absence. Perhaps this year, it will finally happen. Some others on Twitter tend to think so, too.

Yesterday night, whoever runs Saturday Night Live’s Twitter account solicited suggestions for the forthcoming season’s hosts. It is highly unlikely that the show’s booker and Lorne Michaels spent the night studiously poring over the responses and cribbing notes, but who knows. Maybe they are desperate to shake things up. While last season served up the typical slew of movie and TV stars with new projects, returning cast members, A-list musicians pulling double-duty, and the odd sports figure–and Donald Trump, for some reason–maybe this time around there will be more risks. Maybe this time, we’ll get some unexpected fresh blood like Rachel Bloom or Constance Wu in the mix. But maybe not. Either way, we’re almost certainly getting Lin-Manuel Miranda, completing the victory lap of his Conquering the World tour.

Below are some other potential hosts suggested and seconded by Twitter users. Some are obvious, some are implausible, and others are incisive and right on the money. Tweet at Co.Create if you have some unexpected picks of your own.

Lin Manuel Miranda [Photo: Flickr user Steve Jurvetson