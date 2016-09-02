From Old-School To-Do Lists To How Google Hires: August’s Top Leadership Stories

This month we learned how Patagonia recoups 91% of the cost of onsite child care, why an Industrial Age to-do list hack still has life in it, and why Google is thinking more creatively about hiring engineers than it used to.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership in August 2016:

Google recruiter Keawe Block says the company’s methods for hiring tech talent have been getting more holistic. That’s by design: “We’re as interested in English or philosophy majors as we are in computer science degree holders. We don’t really care if you have a 4.0 GPA, and we’re not interested in whether you can figure out how many golf balls fit inside a 747.”

Long before that nifty task-management app on your smartphone, an industrialist paid a hefty sum for this stupidly simple productivity method. A century later, it’s still as useful as ever. Here’s why and how it works.

Most corporate execs barely give a second thought to the idea of offering onsite child care to employees, imagining that it would be ludicrously expensive. But Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario points out that not only has the company been doing just that–sustainably–for years, it actually recoups more than 90% of the costs. This month she showed us the math.

One recent survey by a major insurance company found that nearly one-third of American adults regret at least one big decision in their lives. And harboring regrets, some experts say, may have long-term consequences. Here’s a look at the some of the most common sources of regret and what to do about them.

Picking up new skills is crucial to your career but often takes time you don’t have. But psychologists and brain scientists are understanding more about how we learn. This month we picked up a few research-backed tips for optimizing that process.