Netflix Could Pay For Itself By Sparing Your Kids 150 Hours Of Ads A Year

If you have kids, Netflix could pay for itself many times over in a year. And not because you can plunk your offspring down in front of that cartoon they never seem to get bored with. No, the streaming video service could pay for itself in real money saved.

How? One of Netflix’s biggest advantages is its lack of ads. According to figures gathered by Exstreamist’s Jacob Klein, kids between 2 and 18 years old average 1.8 hours per day watching streaming TV, which amounts to around 650 hours per year. Nielsen’s figures put regular TV ads at 14 minutes per hour of programming, which, calculates Klein, means that services like Netflix save your kids from watching 150 hours of commercials every year.

Advertising can be especially effective on kids, to the extent that the U.K. public wants to ban junk food commercials on TV before 9 p.m.

Saving your kids from 150 hours of commercials might not mean they spend any less time in front of the screen, but it could stop them from begging for anything and everything they see advertised, which is totally worth the $9 per month Netflix fee.

It seems that video and music streaming are some of the only kinds of “content” we’re willing to pay for these days, which is ironic as these are the two things, in their guises as TV and radio, which have always been free, supported by ads. (This is especially notable as everything else, even charging your electric car, is now supported by advertising.) In the future, maybe the TV will be the only place where your kids are safe from advertising.

Have something to say about this article? You can email us and let us know. If it’s interesting and thoughtful, we may publish your response.