8 Big Questions I Hope Get Answered At Apple’s September Event

Apple is holding its big product launch for 2016 on September 7.

advertisement

advertisement

Unless the company has managed to keep something wholly unexpected under wraps–which would be great!–the key news will involve new iPhones and the second-generation version of the Apple Watch. But to me, Apple’s events are usually at least as interesting for what they tell us about the company’s overall ambitions and strategies as they are for the straightforward details on the features, prices, and availability dates of new products. Along with my colleague Mark Sullivan, I’ll be at the event to cover it live for FastCoNews. As I get ready to head to the Bill Graham Auditorium next week, these are some of the questions I’m contemplating: 1. Can Apple Make The Lack Of A Headphone Jack A Selling Point? Over the past few months, I feel like I’ve spent about 40% of my waking hours reading hot takes about the new iPhones reportedly ditching their headphone jacks in favor of earphones that connect wirelessly or via the Lightning port. And you know what? I don’t think I’ve seen a single piece that fiercely argued that it would be a great move. The prospect has inspired many a rant, and even Six Colors‘ Jason Snell, who calmly tried to figure out why Apple would do it, ended his post by saying he hoped it wouldn’t. Even if you assume the no-headphone rumor is true–as all evidence seems to suggest it is–it’s impossible to form a definitive opinion about its upshot until we know what Apple is giving us instead–whether it involves wired Lightning earphones or wireless “AirPods,” and what comes inside the box when you buy a new iPhone. With wireless earphones in particular, factors like audio quality, battery life, and general usability could make all the difference. But the transition away from the conventional headphone jack is also a test of Apple’s powers of persuasion. There’s a time-honored tradition of the company doing away with stuff and generating fury that quickly dissipates. (When the company retired the old-style iPhone connector in 2012, Farhad Manjoo, then of Slate, went from calling it “bogus” to dismissing it as “a small problem” that shouldn’t discourage anyone from buying an iPhone 5 in less than a month.) Will this techno-kabuki play out in the same way again this time? Maybe. But it’s more likely to be swift and painless if Apple makes a coherent case onstage for what it’s doing. For now, we can entertain ourselves with highly suspect images of alleged AirPods:

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

I could go on. (Maybe I will, on Twitter.) I’ll be happy if I come out of the auditorium feeling smarter about any of these subjects–and happier still if it turns out we knew less about what Apple had in store for the event than we thought we did. Related Video: The history of Apple in under 3 minutes