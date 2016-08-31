Zack Snyder’s “Catcher In The Rye” And “Sense And Sensibility” Would Be Pretty Grim

WHO: Patrick H. Willems, who does this sort of thing a lot, made the video.

WHY WE CARE: The grim, humorless hand Snyder brought to Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice is ripe for mockery, but mocking them by imagining Snyder helming other superhero projects is just a series of diminishing returns. Sampling Snyder’s aesthetic and tone for the sort of classic work of literature he’s expressed interest in adapting after he’s had his fill of DC Comics characters (or Warner Bros boots him from the franchise, whichever comes first), Willems lets loose on stories ranging from “kinda Snyder-y” to “as tonally inappropriate for Zack Snyder’s vision of the world as Superman.” His Catcher in the Rye isn’t a million miles away from Synder’s Watchmen, which makes sense, since both feature insular protagonists who narrate their disdain for the world, but as the video plays out, by the time you get to his Giving Tree, the Synderfication of existing creations looks as absurd as the dwindling second-week box office returns for Dawn of Justice suggest audiences found Batman V Superman. At the very least, we’ll be glad that Synder doesn’t have a hand in the just-announced police procedural adaptation of the King Arthur legend, which has plenty of potential to offer a grim-n-gritty take on a classic tale that Snyder probably wouldn’t be able to wait to screw up for future generations.