GoPro Launches Red Bull TV Channel With Exclusive Footage From Epic Snowboarding Film

In May, Red Bull and GoPro signed an exclusive multiyear, global partnership deal that spanned content production, distribution, cross promotion, and product innovation. As part of the agreement, GoPro became the exclusive provider of point-of-view imaging technology for capturing immersive footage of Red Bull’s more than 1,800 media productions and events across more than 100 countries.

Now GoPro has launched its official brand channel on Red Bull TV and we get a peek at some of that exclusive immersive footage in the form of pro snowboarder Travis Rice and the upcoming snowboarding epic The Fourth Phase. The exclusive raw footage goes beyond the trailer with three minutes of Rice and Eric Jackson in Alaska, giving viewers a GoPro’d view of behind the backcountry scenes with the two world-class snowboarders.

It’s just one example of what excited GoPro CEO Nick Woodman said about the brands’ partnership when I spoke with him in May. “This may be a big global marketing and content-based partnership, and there are business objectives behind it, but what I really love about it is, it’s two extremely compatible and collaborative brands coming together to create something bigger and more authentic than I think many global brands would be capable of,” said Woodman at the time. “Together Red Bull and GoPro may be one of the most exciting storytelling and marketing platforms that’s ever been able to bring advanced technology to market.”

The new channel also features two of GoPro’s original series, Chasing El Niño with Chris Benchetler and Two Roads, as well as additional content of never-before-seen perspectives of some of the world’s top adventure sport athletes like Danny MacAskill and mountain biker Rachel Atherton.