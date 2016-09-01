Standing Desks For Kids? It’s Not As Crazy As It Sounds

Despite a surge of popularity, the verdict on standing at work is still out: The rush to adopt them has been met with plenty of people grabbing for their cushy chairs again . The benefits may be overblown, some argue . Just do a bit of weekly exercise to get the same benefits, others say .

But where does all this debate leave our children, who face record rates of obesity while sitting at their desks eight hours a day, as gym and recess programs disappear?

According to researcher University of Louisville associate professor Monica Wendel, active, standing experiences at elementary school should “be the norm.” And our students should be getting standing desks to promote this.

In her most recent study, published this month in the American Journal of Public Health and highlighted by Eureka Alert, her team spent two years studying 193 students across three Texas grade schools. Some were in classes that had normal desks. Some were in classes that had what she calls standing-biased desks (or standing desks that had an optional stool). And some had a year of normal desks and a year of standing desks.

What they found is that after adjusting for grade, race/ethnicity, and gender, kids who used the standing desks had a 5.24% decrease in BMI percentile compared to the kids who sat. Furthermore, the kids who stood for only one year seemed to walk away with the same BMI-loss benefits at the end of the study as those who stood for two. And the best part? All the study had to do was swap out some desks. Nothing else about the school or curriculum had to be re-architected.

Of course, the idea of “standing desks for kids” sounds strangely dystopian, as if we’re ignorantly mapping our new-wave office habits onto children. But the fact of the matter is, the design of school classrooms thwart a child’s natural instincts to be active.

“Sitting down and being still all day is not natural behavior for children.”

“If you observe children from a very young age, they typically are on the move. Sitting down and being still all day is not natural behavior for children. But how can a teacher manage a classroom with 25 kids moving around all the time?” Wendel wrote in an email. “We train children to sit down and be still from a young age, which often carries over into adulthood.” Furthermore, it seems that kids preferred to stand–75% of students in a pilot study opted not to use the stool at all.