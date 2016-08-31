This Man Is Walking Across Australia To Get The Prime Minister To Acknowledge Aboriginal Rights

In Australia, at the end of the earth, Clinton Pryor sees the end of his people: Aborigines. Which is why he’s marching into the Australian capital, Canberra, to try to get a meeting with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Here’s the tricky part: To get there, Pryor will walk more than 2,000 miles from his home on Heirisson Island—or Matagarup, as it’s called in the Aboriginal language Noongar. (That’s like walking from Tucson, Arizona, to Washington, D.C.)

He’s planning to get there by the second week of January 2017.

“I’m doing this walk for our people, for myself and also for my mum,” Pryor writes on his project page on StartSomeGood, a crowdfunding site for changemakers and activists. “I do not want to see communities closed down and see my people lose their home because the government has decided not fund service for them. It is not right and this why I am doing the walk to save my people from losing their home and being forced to live homeless.

“Once I arrive in Canberra, I will arrange to speak with the Prime Minister. I will be asking him to return funding to communities, and give local decision-making power back to the elders.”

Australia’s indigenous people, including Pryor and the Noongar, are not currently recognized by the country’s constitution. This is despite Aborigines having roots on the continent that date back 50,000 years; white European settlers first arrived in the late 18th century.

As a result, Aborigines (not unlike Native Americans in the United States) face open discrimination, forced Westernization, and otherwise suffer from poor health living in remote, underserved communities. These challenges add up: The life expectancy of indigenous people, for example, is about 10 years less than that of other Australians, according to the country’s Institute of Health and Welfare.