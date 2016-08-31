Nick Offerman And Michelle Obama Flex Every Fitness Fad Of The Last 60 Years

WHAT: Nick Offerman takes a sweaty stroll through decades of fitness fads and fashion to help First Lady Michelle Obama celebrate the 60th anniversary of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition.

WHO: Funny or Die, SS+K, National Foundation on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition

WHY WE CARE: Anything that gets Ron Swanson rocking a Thighmaster has to be good, right? Even FLOTUS drops in to pay tribute to Offerman’s wife Megan Mullally, and tie it all in to her “Let’s Move!” initiative. The video also marks the launch of the new #0to60 App and mobile site to give people tools on physical activity and nutrition.