Survey Says: Yes, U.S. Consumers Will Buy Cars From Apple And Google

Though some have scoffed at the idea that tech companies like Apple and Google could cause any real concern, a new survey suggests that the existential threat of tech entrants into the auto market should be taken seriously.

TECHnalysis Research recently surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers who both own a car and are planning to purchase a new one within the next two years. They were asked a wide range of questions regarding car brands, features, technologies, and much more. One of the questions specifically focused on the potential interest that consumers would have in purchasing a car sold by Apple, Google, or another major tech company.

To be clear, the question was a hypothetical one because none of these companies have formally committed to manufacturing and selling a car. Plus, it’s very possible they never will manufacture one under their own brand. But if they do, consumers may buy in.

In fact, half of the respondents in our survey said they would give at least moderate consideration to purchasing a car from a tech company. In the case of Apple- and Google-branded cars, about one third would give serious consideration to a purchase, and just over 10% said they would definitely purchase a car from one of those companies.

Of course, without real cars, real prices, and real capabilities to consider, that intent is somewhat hypothetical and general, but the surprisingly high level of potential intent should give traditional carmakers pause.

Another fascinating insight from the survey responses is the preference between companies. Despite all the speculation and press about the possibility of an Apple car, more consumers said they were interested in a potential Google car than were interested in an Apple one.