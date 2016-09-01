What Happened When I Redesigned My Workday To Start At 5 A.M.

I work for an incredible company, with teammates scattered around the globe. Most of us tend to work nine to five–ish hours, and up until a few months ago, I did, too. My schedule was pretty standard:

Start work at 8 a.m.

Lunch at 12:30 p.m., then head home to eat and put my three boys down for their nap

Back at work for 1:30 p.m.

Finish at 4:30 p.m.

But a few weeks ago, this all changed. I’m part of a three-person team, and recently we got the chance to build a new online product. But before we could begin, we first needed to complete a five-day design sprint to validate the idea.

The other guys on my team live in Europe (I’m just outside Toronto) so I woke up early for those five days so we could spend as much time as possible together. It was a stellar experience to have Zoom (a video-call tool) running for the entire day as we brainstormed, built prototypes, and gathered user feedback.

As the project advanced past the sprint, I no longer needed to be up early but felt an urge to keep doing it. I’d stumbled upon a remarkable discovery: I love starting work at 5 a.m.!

Here’s what my day looks like with this new schedule:

Wake up at 4:30 a.m.

Team sync at 5 a.m.

Work until 11 a.m.

Break from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Work 3–4:30 p.m

The key part of this new rhythm is the middle section: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., I’m free to do whatever I want! During this break, I typically hang out with my wife and kids until 1 p.m., put my two older boys down for their nap, then head to the gym for an hour. I’m back by around 2:30 p.m., at which time I grab a quick shower and meal, then jump back in to work. It’s so trippy to take a four-hour midday break but still smash out a full day of work.

The other added benefit is how this schedule affects my evenings. I need to be sleeping by about 9:30 p.m. to feel fresh in the morning. Generally, I’m not doing anything super valuable late at night, so I find that most of my time awake is spent on activities that mean a lot to me (hanging out with my family and friends, fitness, reading, work).