Meet Lumi, The Company That’s Making Mailers The New Shopfronts

There was a time when a cardboard box was just a simple brown vessel in which to mail packages. These days, as we purchase more products online than we do in brick-and-mortar stores , brands are using attractive packaging to create a delightful unwrapping experience that allows them to stand out from the crowd. As our doorsteps are piling up with an increasingly diverse array of boxes, bubble mailers, and envelopes, a colorful, beautifully designed box is the modern-day equivalent to having an eye-catching storefront.

While big e-commerce companies like Amazon, Zappo’s, Target, Macy’s, and Walmart still send products in generic, utilitarian packaging, startups have been leading the charge to make boxes and envelopes more exciting. It’s a relatively inexpensive way for them to engage with their customers. “Brick-and-mortar stores inherently have endless opportunities for customers to have sensory experiences,” says MeUndies’s creative director, Andrew Teague. “These experiences leave an immediate impression on customers and are interpreted, consciously or not, as a reflection of your values as a business. As an online-only brand, we have very few tactile moments with our customers, so when we get that opportunity, we need to make it count.”

Many Birchbox customers, for instance, say they feel like they are receiving a present when they get their box in the mail every month. (Of course, packaging alone can’t keep a company afloat; Birchbox is currently going through major financial setbacks and has fired dozens of employees.)

Until recently, it wasn’t so easy to design and create your own branded packaging.

This is something Jesse Genet discovered during her career as an entrepreneur. In 2014, she’d been on Shark Tank and then subsequently spent time at Y-Combinator working on a company that would allow people to print graphics on surfaces like a T-shirt or a wall with a dye that would be activated by natural sunlight. One of the things she discovered in this process is that small businesses struggle with the process of buying branded mailing supplies.

“We were delightfully surprised by how easy technology was making some parts of our business,” Genet says. “Platforms like Shopify and Stripe were invaluable to us,” she explains, “but when it came to the packaging side of things, everything was really old school: We were dealing with a whole bunch of vendors asking us to scribble down notes on PDF printouts.”

As she dug through the supply chain, she began to learn about why it was so hard. Small- to mid-sized e-commerce businesses would go to packaging distributors like Uline. But if they wanted to customize their packages, they would need to go to a broker who would likely have contacts at larger manufacturing companies who would be able to do the job. “The typical process involved combing through Alibaba and interacting with people who can barely speak English,” she says. “You would be wiring money to people and hope for the best. It was a very weird world.”