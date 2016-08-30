Least Creative Thing Of The Day: This Record Store’s “Female” Music Bin

The music of Florence and The Machine is difficult to categorize. It is ethereal yet grounded in familiar textures. It’s indie-sounding, but the band belongs to a major label. Some have described as “chamber pop,” which: fine. One music store in London has a decidedly less nuanced way of defining Florence And The Machine’s multi-layered sound: it’s the surprisingly eclectic genre of music known as Female.

Recording artist Kate Nash noticed a certain section of a record shop devoted to Females of All Descriptions. Florence And The Machine apparently belongs here, along with Adele, Beyonce, and perhaps, considering the breadth of the category, non-musicians such as Betsy Ross, Joan of Arc, and perhaps Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. What a crowded category! Alphabetizing must be a real pain. A smart solution to this problem might be to acknowledge women as people, rather than a style of music, and keep it moving. Just a thought.



