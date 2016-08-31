Only Have 15 Minutes A Day For Twitter Networking? Here’s What To Do

I opened my Twitter account a few years ago, but for a while I didn’t have much to show for it. As of April 27, 2014, I had never posted a single tweet and had a mere 85 followers.

By modifying the way a choice is presented, you can increase the likelihood that it’ll be embraced.

From a professional standpoint, that was a problem. I’m the head of a sales training and consulting firm that specializes in applying behavioral science–the study of how the human brain makes choices–to business and sales. I knew I needed to communicate better with more prospective clients, and I wondered what would happen if I applied my science background to boosting my social media reach.

So I decided to set myself up as a guinea pig. But from the outset, I made one rule: I’d never spend more than 15 minutes a day on Twitter. Instead, I’d have to use some behavioral science–backed strategies to produce the greatest results in the shortest amount of time.

What happened next amazed me. In just six months, I had over 42,000 followers, which continued to grow to more than 101,000 followers over the next year and a half. What’s more, my interactions on Twitter also led to consulting engagements and media interviews and even helped me secure a great book deal.

As I began posting on Twitter, I used principles from what behavioral scientists refer to as “choice architecture.” This concept basically says that people make choices contextually–never in a vacuum or strictly in the abstract. So by modifying the way a choice is presented, you can increase the likelihood that it’ll be embraced. Here’s how I put that principle into action.

The goal, of course, was to create productive interactions with people I wanted to connect with–pretty much the same objective of anybody who turns to Twitter to build their personal brands or professional networks. But in my case, I wanted to make use of these two powerful triggers of human behavior:

Reciprocity. It’s just what it sounds like–the social norm that affirms that you should repay others for what they’ve done for you.

Social exchange theory. Ingrained within human relationships is a desire to maximize benefits and minimize costs. When these costs begin to exceed the benefits, the relationship will be cut off or minimized.

Both of these sound simple enough, right? The challenge was to make sure each interaction on Twitter followed both rules simultaneously–which was trickier than you might think. Twitter encourages impulsive, reactive content–tweets you just toss out quickly when something occurs to you. If you’re only letting yourself book 15 minutes a day, that type of tweeting is a real waste of time.