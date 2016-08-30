If Only We Could All Smell Like This Kenzo Perfume Ad By Spike Jonze

WHAT: Possibly the greatest fragrance ad of all time, directed by Spike Jonze and featuring dancer and actor Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers, The Nice Guys) moving her body–and face–in mesmerizing, and sometimes explosive, ways to the sounds of “Mutant Brain” by Sam Spiegel and Ape Drums.

WHO: Kenzo, Spike Jonze

WHY WE CARE: Really? Must we explain why we care about this? Four minutes of pure, unadulterated wackjob, batsh*t, the-rhythm-is-totally-going-to-get-you physical bodily expression aren’t enough of a reason? Or that this is quite clearly the spiritual sequel to “Weapon of Choice” we didn’t know we even needed?

A scent is a tough thing to advertise, given that everyone’s olfactory bulb dances to a different beat, but this . . .this . . . is a punch to the senses of such magnitude, it will force all who witness it to wish their own musk reflected its soul-rumbling shimmy shimmy. SMELL THE MAGIC.