To Stand Out In A Sea Of Bluetooth Trackers, Tile Slims Down And Gets Built In

Among what Mike Farley says are his wife’s many redeeming qualities, the ability to keep track of her stuff is not one of them.

Over the last five years, the CEO and cofounder of Tile says his wife has lost car keys, purses, wallets, jackets, and at one point even a rental car. The inspiration for a Bluetooth tracking device for personal belongings came during a particularly traumatic moment, when her mother’s ruby ring went missing. “She cried for days, and she’s still ashamed that she lost that ring. And it really got me to a place where I wanted to help her never experience that again,” Farley says.

Tile wasn’t the first Bluetooth tracker on the market when it launched in 2014, and since then the market has commoditized with similar products such as TrackR, Chipolo, Protag Duet, and Nonda iHere. All of these devices serve the same basic purpose: Put it in your bag or hook it onto your car keys, then pair the tracker to your phone so you can see where you last left it.

As long as a misplaced item is in Bluetooth range of any Tile device–not just yours–it will update its location. Which means that the more trackers that Tile sells, the better it is for the company’s customers.

But Farley has his eyes on a bigger prize than sales of standalone trackers. While Tile is now releasing a much thinner tracker, dubbed the Tile Slim, it’s also bringing the technology to other companies’ products. And as with the existing Tile, these new devices can transmit a signal to other Tile app users, quietly creating a network of found items. The ultimate goal, Farley says, is to “blanket the world in smart location.”

The Tile Slim is as thin as two credit cards

We expect most gadgets to get thinner over time, but looking at the original Tile, it’s hard to imagine how much slimmer it could get while still maintaining its Bluetooth chip, internal battery, and cheery chiptune speaker.

With Tile Slim, the answer was to flatten the product out like a pancake. While the $30 tracker has a larger surface area than its predecessor, it’s barely thicker than a couple of stacked credit cards. Now you can fit it in your wallet, or stick it to your laptop without creating an ugly protrusion.