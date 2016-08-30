Your Laptop Speakers Suck, And A New Sonos Campaign Knows It

Do you love music? Of course you do. Who says no to a question like that? A heartless sociopath who hates kittens and puppies, probably. And are you listening to music right now? Perhaps through earphones or maybe, in a pinch, the tinny squawk of your laptop speakers. Or maybe you stepped things up a bit and are rocking a portable Bluetooth speaker. But when it comes to listening to music in your house, a new Sonos campaign says all of these scenarios suuuuck, and really, you know it.

“You’re Better Than This,” created with agency 72andSunny, outlines all the terrible ways we treat the music we supposedly love. This could not be illustrated better than through a certain scene from the 2009 Paul Rudd flick I Love You, Man in which Rudd’s character tries to convey the raw power of Neil Peart through his laptop.

Sonos chief marketing officer Joy Howard (a 2014 Fast Company Most Creative People honoree) says that our music has been anchored in our devices over the last decade, all geared towards listening to it on your computer, headphones, or through a Bluetooth speaker, and people really think it’s complicated to do anything else. This leads many of us to the audio equivalent of owning a Picasso, but instead of hanging it in your home, you only look at a picture of it on your phone. The goal of Sonos’s new campaign is to show people how terrible so many of our listening options are, and how the brand can help improve it.

“The whole campaign is poking fun at the absurdities of modern listening, then picking each one as an opportunity to pay off some aspect of our system we want to educate them on,” says Howard. “Suddenly, instead of being tethered to a speaker of one device, your music uses the wifi to move freely around your house. So we’re trying to just wake people up to the fact that you’re experience listening to music is completely out of proportion to how you feel about music.”

Last year, award-winning music producer Rick Rubin walked around his house talking about making his music fit each room, and the need to listen to music at all times, in every room, even outside in his yard. It was a calm, stylish peek at the inside life of a somewhat enigmatic legend. It was also a glorified product demo for Sonos.

It was one of the first campaigns under Howard, who had joined the company after two years at Patagonia, and she says it perfectly encapsulated the brand’s strategy going forward.

“That was when I first saw the strategy taking shape,” says Howard, of the campaign that also featured Q-Tip and St. Vincent. “These just explained what the product is. He’s just showing you how he uses the technology, and how the net effect of that technology is that it disappears and you’re left with nothing but the music. For me, that nailed it. I knew that’s what we needed to be doing.”