A Tablet-Based Distance Learning Program Reaches Its Way Into Jail

America has the highest prison rates of any nation in the world, but we do a poor job at providing opportunities for prisoners to turn their lives around using the time they spend in jail. A dwindling number of inmates have access to education programs today. In the last two decades, spending on corrections has quadrupled in the U.S . But spending on education within prisons continues to shrink.

“We have 2.25 million people sitting around in jails or prisons on any given day and most of them are watching daytime television,” says Brian Hill, founder of Edovo. “That’s not the best thing we can be doing for them, both for taxpayers and the individuals themselves.”

Edovo’s solution comes in the form of a ruggedized tablet that links to a dedicated website (and only to that website). In return for completing GED modules and parenting-while-incarcerated classes, inmates are rewarded with entertainment, games, and music. A two-hour class equates to 30 minutes to play a game of online sudoku, for example.

Since launching three years ago, the Chicago startup has leased its devices to jails and prisons in 15 states, with jails in another five soon to come on-board. The cost is about 75 cents per day per inmate.

“This is about giving everyone access to rehabilitation. It’s not a replacement for education programing, but it fills a massive void in prisons today,” he says.

As well as academic classes in math and reading, there are vocational courses and self-help tracks, like anger management. The tablets are connected to a private cloud server, not to the public internet (though some prisoners have tried to hack them).