How To Turn Lame Networking Connections Into Useful Ones

Usually, you go to a networking event, shake a few hands, hear other people’s elevator pitches or career backstories, share your own, then leave with a fistful of business cards. The next day you look at them, mentally pin a few faces to a few names (but not all)–and still don’t really know how to use that stack of cards to grow your business or advance your career.

That’s because you probably aren’t networking the right way. You already know it’s not about simply collecting the most cards–that it’s all about building strategic relationships. That isn’t the trouble. It’s that most of the potential relationships that seem to be on offer don’t look all that strategic to you. But many (or at least more of them than you may think) can be if you’re willing to shift your thinking a bit. Here’s how.

The question you need to answer first is: Who do you want to build a relationship with? Many of us answer that too narrowly. If you’re a business owner, you already know who your ideal client is, but chances are that multiple versions of your absolute ideal client aren’t walking around every networking event you go to. You notice this, and leave feeling kind of dejected, having met only mediocre or dubiously useful connections.

It’s a lot easier to have someone else sell you to someone they know than you sell yourself to a stranger.

But don’t be so sure. In fact, it may be a mistake to seek out connections who meet your mental description of an ideal client, partner, or professional patron. Instead, find another professional who works with your ideal connection. It’s that type of person who’s usually easier to bump into and who can prove a surprisingly strategic alliance.

For example, as the owner of Media Maven, a PR agency, I work with small business owners to earn their brands media exposure. So while an attorney or a food distributor may not seem like useful prospects for me at first glance, they could be. A small-business attorney works with small business owners. In a meeting, the attorney’s client could mention wanting a short video for his website. Because I established a relationship with that attorney, and possibly sent a client or two her way, she may return the favor and reference me as a local professional who excels in video production.

Likewise, food distributors work with restaurant owners, and if that’s the niche I want to work with, a food distributor makes a great alliance for me. That food distributor may overhear a restaurant manager discussing the pros and cons of building a blog on the restaurant’s new website. Because of the networking I’ve done with the food distributor, he knows he can mention me, and my blogging background, to his client.

These are just a couple of clear-cut examples. Real life can be messier, but if you think creatively you’ll be able to spot more potential relationships where in the past you just saw people working in unrelated fields and of little use to you.