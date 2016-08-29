Tic Tacs Are Now The Evel Knievels Of Breath Mints

WHO: Tic Tac, The Martin Agency

WHY WE CARE: If you’re marketing something that, when it comes down to it, isn’t an essential item in anyone’s life, you need to construct an image and personality for that brand. And one way to do that in the 21st Century is attach your brand to batsh*t insane stunts like, say, riding a balloon to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere and jumping off it, or leaping from a plane at 25,000 feet without a parachute. Now here comes Tic Tacs, a breath mint that could potentially win both the Least Adventurous and Most Likely To Be Found In Your Grandma’s Purse candy awards, with a fun pisstake on all that branded action stuntery. It’s like Thunderbirds meets Red Bull, and it’s a (minty) fresh take on our increasing expectation of brands to impress us with feats of danger.