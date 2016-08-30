3 Terrible Habits I Learned At Apple–And Why I Unlearned Them

I helped build Apple during its renaissance in the 2000s. Surrounded by incredible people, I learned the value of relentless focus and of a brand powerful enough to drive consumer trends the world over. It was a phenomenal place to start my career. But it was terrible training for a startup founder.

There’s no doubt that Apple’s contrarian approach has been part of its wild success. It makes sense, then, that many startups try to emulate it. But when they do, they inevitably find that the common wisdom about culture, which Apple largely flouts, is both common and wise for a reason: it works.

In fact, the company’s culture is so misunderstood outside of Apple that even after seven years there I didn’t realize how impossible it would be to replicate it until I’d tried–and failed. It took me years to unlearn these three bad habits as a startup founder and CEO.

From your first day on the job at Apple, you’re reminded how important confidentiality is. Of course, external confidentiality was simple and strict: Don’t talk to outsiders. But Apple also discouraged employees from talking with one another about specific projects unless they were mutually “disclosed.”

I was called into meetings to sign legally dubious but psychologically effective NDAs.

Disclosure often took the form of secret meetings and non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) that employees had to sign. On occasion, I was called into meetings to sign legally dubious but psychologically effective NDAs that reminded me of my obligation to maintain confidentiality around a certain project. Everyone in the room was admonished against discussing its details with coworkers, including our own managers if they weren’t being disclosed.

Needless to say, this wasn’t conducive to open collaboration. In fact, it led to information “haves” and “have-nots.” What you knew demonstrated your position on the totem pole, and refrains of “Are you disclosed?” were less a way to protect information than a way to assert your position.

So when I started my own company, I was afraid to share information openly. I was afraid to talk to the media. I even made early employees sign restrictive NDAs myself! But it soon became clear that the costs of restricting the flow of information overwhelmed any benefits. It’s often said that in startups transparency is key–and it’s true. Without it, you can’t solve problems collaboratively, build trust, or allow smart people to make the quick, critical decisions.